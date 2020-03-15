THERE is still no confirmed case of Coronavirus for the Solomon Islands.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Mrs. Pauline McNeil revealed this during a talkback show at the SIBC leaf hut yesterday in Honiara.

“There is still no confirmed case of COVID-19 as yet from the two suspected cases.

“The country doesn’t have any confirmed case of COVID-19 but we have two suspected cases and that doesn’t mean that they are confirmed as yet until we have tests returned.

“The samples have been sent to Melbourne, Australia so the Ministry is waiting for the return of the two samples then we will know of the results and then we can say there is a confirmed case in the country.

“For now it’s only suspected cases,” said,” Mrs. McNeil.

For the two suspected cases, one sample was sent on Friday and the other one was sent yesterday to Melbourne Australia for testing.

Laboratory Director of the National Referral hospital Dr. Alfred Dofai said that the results for the suspected cases that were sent overseas for testing usually takes more than 72hrs before the results are sent back to the country.

“We are still following up on the results for the two suspected cases,” he said.



By BRYAN LUVENA

