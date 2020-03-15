SOLOMON Islands students studying at various Universities in the Philippines are calling on the government for an immediate evacuation as Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases upsurges in the host country.

A student studying at AMA University in Quezon City, Manilla said the cases reported are climbing above 50 and it is becoming a huge concern for them.

“Generally, right now confirmed cases have reached over 50 and are increasing each day.

“Five people have been confirmed dead and the number is expected to be mounted. This information is from the Department of Health in the Philippines.

“We fear that COVID-19 would infect us too,” the student who wishes not to be named said.

He added that they want the government to evacuate them as soon as possible, they don’t want to be trapped in the Philippines away from their families at home once the situation worsens.

“We will soon be affected as the Philippines government now imposes curfew here.

“The Department of Health (DOH) here is what we are relying on for feedbacks as they are the lead agency in the effort to control the COVI-19 local infection,” he added.

He said classes have been suspended from 9th -17th March but the suspension will continue on because of the increase in COVID-19 cases daily.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education & Human Resources Development (MEHRD) Dr. Franco Rodie said they are closely monitoring the students in the Philippines and other regional Universities amid the current Coronavirus global outbreak.

“My ministry has been in touch with the host Universities.

“Others have had measures put in place to assist students. They are also not in the position to tell us that they will be evacuating our students.

“They have informed us that we need not worry,” Dr. Rodie said in a Radio Talkback show hosted by the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Cooperation (SIBC), Sunday.

