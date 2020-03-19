Development Services Exchange (DSE) calls upon all its member NGO organizations in the Solomon Islands to suspend any international travel plans in light of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. It continues to spread quickly and widely around the world.

The Solomon Islands Government has placed a ‘no travel’ restriction upon all members of Parliament and government officials. DSE strongly supports this decision, it said in a statement last night.

DSE urges NGOs to adopt a similar approach and advises staff not to travel internationally at this time. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and restricting unnecessary travel overseas will minimise the risk of the virus arriving in the Solomon Islands.

More broadly, DSE advises the Solomon Islands to avoid non-essential travel at this time as well.

DSE continues to reiterate the advice from Health authorities for everyone to always practice safe and best hygiene approach at all times.

DSE is the national coordinating body for CSOs in the Solomon Islands.