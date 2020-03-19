A MAN who was arrested for selling watermelons last month in front of the Talon shop at Point Cruz has been fined $800 on Wednesday afternoon.

John Mark was sentenced following his conviction after a trial on one count of hawking in a public place.

This is an offence under the Honiara City Council (HCC) ordinance.

In mitigation, Mark who appeared without a lawyer said he was sorry and asked the court to impose a fine of $250.

Mark explained to the court that he was sent to sell those melons on February 19 when he was arrested by the HCC enforcement officers.

A total of 23 water melons were confiscated from the accused on that day.

Magistrate Ishmael Kekou told Mark he will impose a fine of more than $250 because this was his second offending.

Mark had been fined $300 in January for selling peanuts at the Holly Cross area, opposite the Honiara Public Library.

Having imposed the $800 fine, Kekou gave Mark until April 1 to pay up his fine.

Failure will result in him serving his default sentence of 40 days in prison.

Honiara City Council (HCC) prosecutor Ambrose Motui prosecuted this matter.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN