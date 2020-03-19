A Makira villager puts her donation in the donation box.

FUNDRAISING efforts towards the bushfire victims of Australia by people in Makira Ulawa Province and those from the province in Honiara have raised more than $60,000.

The Honiara-based Makira-Ulawa Bushfire Fundraising Committee in its two fundraising drives raised more than $30,000, the first one on March 7 raised $20,000 and on March 15, it raised $10,000.

Chairman of the Honiara-based Makira Ulawa Bushfire Fundraising Committee Denis Marita says as there were pledges, the total amount raised is likely to be higher.

But he says his committee met on Monday to reconcile the records.

All in all, the Makira Ulawa Provincial Government had contributed $15,000, Kirakira Wheel borrow fundraising effort raised $10,000 and Waimapuru National Secondary School fundraising raised $6,000.

Marita says the money will be handed over to the National Bushfire Taskforce Committee this week through the Premier of Makira Ulawa Province, Mr. Julian Maka’a.





By GEORGE ATKIN

in Kirakira