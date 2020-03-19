THE Government is urged to impose a total ban on international flights in and out of the country within the next 30 days.

Solomon Islands National Council of Women (NCW) made the call on Wednesday in the wake of the widespread fear of the coronavirus entering the country.

“In the recent international arrivals into Honiara, we still witnessed international travelers coming in the country through Virgin Blue, Solomon Airlines, Fiji Airways, and Air New Guinea,” President Ella Kauhue said.

“Home quarantine will not work in the context of our society,” Kauhue added.

“I understand there are plans to bring our students studying overseas in different countries to return home.

“While we sympathise with families and students, we are concerned for the safety of our families and children in the country too and serious consideration and plans must be guaranteed to ensure our health security.”

Kauhue also asked responsible institutions such as the Ministry of Education and the National Disaster Task Force committee to immediately inform communities and schools through relevant mediums about their plans.

She said this is important to protect all students in the event of schools closing down and also to ensure the timely dissemination of relevant information.

“This would also be an awareness about the virus reaching all communities to address the spreading of rumors that is causing fear among families and communities across the country.”

Kauhue said she understands that there is funding to prepare all provinces for any outbreak and strongly recommends that these funds must be spent to build gender-inclusive and friendly infrastructures that will accommodate all persons affected by the virus.