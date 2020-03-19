THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services is now able to further inform the public about the deadly COVID-19 through social media.

This came after the Ministry of Health's Facebook page was successfully set up and will be administered by the Ministry of Health officials, a statement from the ministry said.

“This page is mainly for those accessing FB and social media networks to access accurate and facts information. The MHMS wants to use all modes of mediums to make available COVID – 19 information for our population.

“You can access our Face book page on this site

https://www.facebook.com/officialmhmssi/

The MHMS through Health Promotion Department also continues to give awareness to government ministries, non-government ministries (NGO), State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) and other stakeholders.

Risk communication technical working group or committee are coming together to share information, resources and coordination support on how to disseminate COVID

19 information.

MHMS surveillance unit continues to do daily follow up monitoring and clinical observation with suspected cases.

Our point of entry officers continues to do a screening at international airports and seaports.

Our surveillance and risk communication team are going to the provinces conducting training of provincial health team.

The MHMS also acknowledges the SIG communication team for raising their hands supporting the communication COVID-19 activities.

As to date, two suspected cases are still awaiting blood test results.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and continue to practice healthy hygiene behaviors and practice,