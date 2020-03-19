Results of the second suspected Coronavirus case of the Solomon Islands that was sent to Australia has tested Negative. There were three (3) COVID 19 samples sent to Australia, and so far two out of three samples test received to date are negative. Mrs. McNeil Permanent Secretary of Health says the general public will be informed when the result of the last samples is available.

Mrs. McNeil says the public can again rest assured that the results of the second suspected case is negative with no detection of coronavirus.

Mrs. McNeil, acknowledges the hard tireless work of the members of the NDOC - Health Committee, our development partners, our stakeholders and particularly the front liners who have been on day one sacrificed themselves selflessly to the call of duty.

With the pleasing results received so far, this does not mean that we have to lay back but continue work hard together and therefore calls on the public to remain vigilant and practice good hygiene and continue to maintain social distance at least one (1) metre apart and avoid non-essential travelling to coronavirus affected countries.

MHMS is thankful to all the recent travellers into the Solomon Islands who are following the advice given by our teams upon entry and reporting any slight changes in their health. MHMS advises our travellers to continue to comply with the measures provided.

The MHMS continues to appeal to the general public to avoid rumors, misleading information and speculation, but ensure to obtain accurate and facts information. You can access updated information on online www.solomons.gov.sb, or follow our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/officialmhmssi/

The MHMS will continue to work together with other Government Ministries, Partners and Stakeholders to ensure our country is protected from Coronavirus.