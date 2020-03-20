POLICE will be taking action against anyone that posts false information about the coronavirus or COVID-19 on social media.

The warning came as Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said they are investigating a report of people giving out false information on social media.

“So far no arrest has been made but we are working on that report,” Mr. Mangau told reporters at the police commissioner’s weekly conference yesterday.

The acting police chief said they will also seek advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) before they can lay possible charges pursuant to section 63 of the Penal Code.

“As long as we have the evidence, we will take him in for an interview,” he added.

Mr. Mangau said it is important for people not to spread false information because it is causing fear and panic to communities.

“This can also cause disturbances to the general public.”

“Refrain and be discouraged from putting up information that is you are not sure if it is correct or not,”

He said if you want to find more information about the COVID – 19, the right authority to consult with is the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“There are contacts being provided by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“If you need information contact the ministry rather than speculating rumours on social media to draw people’s attention,” the acting police chief said.

Mr. Mangau said this case relates to someone who posted incorrect information on social media.

He said the person posted that we have a confirmed COVID-19 case, whereas the Ministry of Health and Medical Service had stated there were no confirmed cases.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN