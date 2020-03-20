WEST Honiara MP Namson Tran and his constituents are now celebrating after the news to withdraw the petition against him was conveyed through their lawyer, Thursday.

West Honiara Constituency Officer and spokesman for Tran Brian Taupiri told the Solomon Star the news brought relief to Tran.

The petitioner was former Attorney General James Apaniai who staged an unsuccessful bid against Tran in the 2019 April elections.

Apaniai filed a total of 200 allegations against Tran. This was in relation to the election.

According to Tran’s lawyer, a week ago the high court judge struck out 85% of the allegations.

Yesterday, both Apaniai and Tran’s lawyer John Sullivans of Sol-Law appeared before Justice Terence Higgins, during which Sullivans asked the remaining allegations to be struck out.

Seeing that there were not enough strong allegations remaining, Sullivans said the petitioner agreed to withdraw the case.

The high court is now waiting for the petitioner to file his submission before the official decisions will be made by the judge.

Taupiri said Tran is happy and dedicate this victory to the people and voters of West Honiara

“Tran thanked his people and voters for their unwavering support throughout the course of the petition.

“Tran said this is the second election petition he survived and wants to thank the High Court and the law for carrying out their mandated roles in ensuring justice prevails,” Taupiri said.

Meanwhile, Sullivans confirmed on Thursday the petition was withdrawn and then dismissed by Justice Higgins.

He said Apaniai and the other petitioner have been ordered to pay Tran’s costs including reserved costs to be assessed by the Registrar on an increased basis with certification for Queen’s Counsel.

“The petitioners have also been ordered to pay the Attorney General’s costs to be assessed by the Registrar on a standard basis,” Sullivans added.



By ANDREW FANASIA