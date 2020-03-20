ONLY five local students studying in the Philippines arrived in the Solomon Islands on Tuesday.

Aurthur Mola Solomon Islands Philippines Students Association (SIPSA) President said this following reports in the Island Sun newspaper that said 20 students from the Philippines returned to the country this week.

“To be honest that information is misleading. From my understanding, only 5 students returned on Monday the 16th of March. Three are SIG sponsored students and two are self-sponsored students.

“Note that all of them met their own airfares and their return was outside of any government arrangement with SIPSA Executive.

“They just return on their own desire due to fear for their own safety,” he said.

However, Mola said the majority of the students still remain in the Philippines since the government had turned down their previous call for repatriation.

“Therefore; I was not happy with such misleading information.

“To whoever responsible for sourcing such untrue information please refrain from that as it will affect us, students, especially while we are facing a life-threatening situation like this,” he said.