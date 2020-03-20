The Result of the third suspected Coronavirus case of the Solomon Islands that was sent to Australia over the weekend has tested Negative. This is the last of the three sample tests received to date, all of which have tested Negative.

The Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline McNeil says the public can again be rest assured and comforted by this result, and acknowledges the hard tireless work of the members of the NDOC-Health Committee and particularly the front liners who since day one have sacrificed themselves selflessly to the call of duty.

With the pleasing results of all three samples, the fight against this deadly virus is not over until it is over says the Permanent Secretary, adding that there is no time to relax and the public must remain vigilant, practice good hygiene, continue to maintain social distance at least one (1) Metre apart and avoid non-essential travelling to coronavirus affected countries.

MHMS is thankful to all the recent incoming passengers and crews to the Solomon Islands who are following the advice given by the health teams upon entry and who are reporting any slight changes in their health. MHMS advises all incoming passengers and crews to continue to comply with measures that are provided.

The MHMS continues to appeal to the general public to avoid rumors, misleading information, and speculation, but instead to ensure to obtain the accurate, correct information. You can access updated information online at www.solomons.gov.sb, or follow our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/officialmhmssi/

The MHMS will continue to work together with other Government Ministries, Partners, NGOs and Stakeholders to ensure our country is protected from Coronavirus.