Solomon Airlines has reduced flights to Brisbane, now operating only three flights per week.

A HONIARA resident has urged relevant authorities including the national government to completely close off all international airports and seaports in light of the growing threat from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kemuel Mauta stated COVID-19 is a global threat thus the government, relevant authorities and other stakeholders should not just limit international flights and ships coming into the country but for a lockdown.

“I’ve seen people traveling in and out of the country through the routes of Manila, Brisbane, and Port Moresby every day. “And if we are not careful we will invite the virus into the country because we are not taking precautionary measures in the first place,” said Mauta.

He added it would be a huge risk if the virus makes landfall into the country because there are no proper health facilities exposing citizens to great danger.

“Our elderly people and young children will be at high risk should this virus is confirmed here,” he said.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Jimmie Rodgers early this week said closing off the airport and seaport would have a number of implications because the country relies on sea and air transport to bring essential items into the country such as fuel, medicine, food, and other things.

From three suspected cases sent to Melbourne, Australia, all three have returned negative.

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that are known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to the more severe diseases and it is a new strain of coronavirus that is affecting humans.



By ESTHER NURIA