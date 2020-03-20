MARA government recognizes the contributions from tribal chiefs and community leaders who hold authority within the community and over their resources.

Premier Daniel Suidani said these groups of people are significant and must be consulted and invited to be part of his government decision-making process and development.

He said these people have power over land and gravel; two significant asserts to drive development in Malaita Province.

"Land and gravel will be a crucial factor for the progress of our major developments that are currently implemented.

"We do not want to ferry gravel and sand from Guadalcanal and other provinces when we have those resources available at home.

"it is high time that we use and depend on our own resources to develop ourselves as a province," he added.

With that, he said consultation has already started with land and resources owners to prepare gravel and land by ensuring these important resources are readily available for Malaita major developments.

"We are starting with our roads and Kilu'ufi hospital, after those, more engagement will target our rural areas, especially in the wards.

"Malaita is our home and the responsibility to channel the kind of development we want to see in our wards and province lies with all of use."





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki