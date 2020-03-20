Selwyn College students arriving in Honiara on MV Akwa during their evacuation two weeks ago.

STUDENTS studying at the Anglican Church of Melanesia (ACoM) owned Selwyn College in West Guadalcanal are safe to return to the school, the Church’s Education authority has confirmed.

This was possible after the authority assessed the damages caused by last week’s heavy rain and flooding which forced the students to be evacuated.

The authority has reported that it is now safe for students to return.

ACoM’s Education Secretary, Mr. James Memua told the Solomon Star that his team has just completed the assessment, Thursday.

He added that school staff and their spouses have done a few cleaning up since Tuesday after the rain had stopped.

“They have cleaned up the dormitories and staff houses on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they cleaned up the school ablution blocks and bathrooms by pumping the septic tanks,” Mr. Memua said.

He added that a general cleaning up for all parents and guardians is scheduled for this Saturday.

However, confirmation on whether classes will resume Monday next week will be announced by the School Board after a planned meeting this afternoon.

“The agendas of the Selwyn College Council Board meeting will be on the flood assessment and coronavirus which is now threatening schools in Honiara to close early,” said the ACoM’s Education Secretary.

Meanwhile, Mr. Memua said the main road leading towards Selwyn College is now dried up and is in good condition for vehicle use.

It was understood that the students were evacuated from the school via ship last Friday after the roads were damaged by heavy rain and flooding.



By ESTHER NURIA