THE MARA led government is prepared to commit resources to save lives with the limited resources at hand should the deadly coronavirus reaches the shores of Malaita Province.

Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani made the statement in the light of the threat posed by coronavirus after the World Health Organization declared it as a pandemic.

In an address to the Malaita Provincial Assembly this week, Premier Suidani said Malaita is prepared to commit resources to save lives especially to Malaitans who will be at risk.

The Malaita Premier informed the Provincial Assembly that the Kilu'ufi hospital health team has already stepped up preparation.

Not only that but Auki Police is also beefing up its resources and taking the leading role in the area of security.

"Turning now to some urgent matters that require the attention of the MARA government, the Cabinet has passed a resolution to stop all government officials from travelling overseas," he told the Provincial Assembly.

"This decision was made in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring that Coronavirus is now a pandemic.

"This means that Covid-19 is now widespread and countries in the world are finding git very difficult to deal with the outbreak.

"With no cure at this stage, it means countries and governments must act immediately.

He said although no cases have been registered for the Solomon Islands, it is only a matter of time before it reaches the country.

The premier said health officers at Kilu'ufi hospital this week undergo special training, while awareness program on personal hygiene has started two weeks ago.

"As a government, MARA is prepared to commit resources to save lives, especially our people who will be at risk and with the limited resources at hand."

The Premier has called on the MPAs for support and the spirit of working together to enable Malaita is fully ready to deal with the threat.

"It is important that we pray and put our hearts together during these times of uncertainty.

"Should it reaches our shores, our security is important and must be maintained,” he said.

"Also our local security personals are ready to assist should the need arises.

"And if that be the case, this honorable house must be ready to be called on short notice to meet and decide on the movement and security of our people's lives and properties," he said.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki