Malaita Provincial Government has passed 2020-2021 budgets of $33,976,285 on the floor of the Malaita Provincial Assembly last Thursday.

Speaking to the Sunday Star, Malaita Province Deputy Premier and acting Minister of Finance Randol Sifoni confirmed that the Malaita Provincial Assembly has successfully passed the 2020-2021 annual provincial budgets.

However, the budget is less of $3,643,911.19 compared to 2019-2020 budgets.

Sifoni explains that the budget will allow the government to start providing services to the people of Malaita.

However, he said the new Malaita Provincial Revenue Mobilization strategy will help the province increase its internal revenue.

The deputy premier said the province has recorded an increase of intern revenue of 28 percent of total internal revenue compared to the past 18 percent of internal avenue collected.

He believed that this will be reflected in the next annual (2021-2022) budget of the province government.

This means Malaita Province may improve its internal revenue to 50 percent so that more services be delivered to the people.

By SOLOMON LOFANA

In Auki