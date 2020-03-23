The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education has confirmed that King George Sixth School will be used as a Quarantine Center for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Dr Franco Rodie confirmed this when asked if King George Sixth School will be used for quarantine center to those travelling in the country.

“The King George Sixth (KGVI) School is owned by the government and so on Thursday afternoon my team consists of National Disaster Operation for Education (NDOE) had a meeting with the principal and teachers and we informed them that the school has to be closed early,” he said.

He said they have requested the principal and the staff to prepare students to travel as soon as possible to their home provinces.

“This is especially for those students who come from the provinces. We are taking this measure because the oversight committee has identified King George Sixth School as a Quarantined Center,” said the PS.

“The King George Sixth School has been identified with the dormitories in particular. As of next week, the relevant authorities will be helping the school so that they can upgrade the facilities there to be used as a quarantine center,” Dr. Rodie added.

The PS further stated that even though the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and Quarantine Authorities have already identified other locations, the country needed a bigger space and they had identified the state-owned school for that matter.

By ESTHER NURIA