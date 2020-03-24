Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office Robson Djokovic speaking at the round table discussions.

THE Government is likely to lock down the country in an event the first COVID-19 case is confirmed.

That’s according to the Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office Robson Djokovic.

He was speaking at a round-table discussion on the COVID-19 the Tourism Department organised at Honiara Hotel on Tuesday for frontline agencies and stakeholders.

The aim of the discussion is ‘Weaving our way out of Covid-19 Economic Options via Tourism’.

The country is yet to record a coronavirus case.

Djokovic told the discussion the government with other responsible agencies are seriously working on preventable measures.

“The government is serious in making sure we maintain the degree of normalcy to protect our citizens from catching the virus,” he said.

Asked about a possible lockdown, Djokovic said the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) is seriously assessing the situation with the latest ‘Travel Advisory’.

“And if the Ministry of Health and Medical Services confirm that we have a positive case this means the country will have to go on lockdown to allow the medical team to assess and track the virus,” he said.

He added stricter measures like curfews and other measures to restrict people’s movement will also come in place.

Right now, he said the Government will likely scale down the public service and also asking national leaders to assist their people in the repatriation process.

He also added that while the government is serious in preventing the country from the virus they are also working on an economic stimulus package to help the country’s economy.

Djokovic called on all Government stakeholders to work together in the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic crisis.

Other agencies that attended the round-table were Solomon Airlines, Bank South Pacific, Central Bank of Solomon Islands, Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce, Guadalcanal Travel Solomons, Ministry of Finance, OPMC, ANZ Bank and Solomon Islands Ports Authority (SIPA).

By ANDREW FANASIA