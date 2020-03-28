PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has reassured the nation that government authorities have been working around the clock to manage this COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the assurance yesterday when he announced the next steps forward following the Governor General’s declaration on the State of Public Emergency this week.

Sogavare made the proclamation yesterday pursuant to section 16 (2) of the constitution that the State of Public Emergency now exists for the Solomon Islands.

This was in response to the continuous escalation of COVID-19 pandemic around the world and the imminent threat that it poses to the Solomon Islands as a small and vulnerable economy.

Sogavare stated that the policy rationale is clear.

“It is the considered view of the Cabinet that considering the lack of capacity to deal effectively with the fully blown outspread of the virus, the country’s effort must be focus mainly in protecting the country.

“To be effective our strategy requires the backing of the law to enforce the much-needed discipline and cooperation of our people which are considered indispensable to the success of our national effort to fight against this threat to our national security,” Sogavare said.

He strongly emphasised that anything less than that would be considered inadequate.

“This is a giant leap in our strategic actions which requires the full understanding and cooperation of our people and due care on the part of the government to be successful,” Sogavare added.

The proclamation of a state of public emergency has activated certain processes that are now unfolding according to Sogavare.

A proclamation of a state of public emergency sets the platform for the invoking of the Emergency Powers Act which gives the Governor-General powers to make regulations to deal with situations pertaining during a public emergency and His Excellency has made the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations 2020 pursuant to that Act.

Sogavare said that these regulations were published in the Gazette this morning and is now in force.

He further added that the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations 2020 has given him in his capacity as the Prime Minister certain powers to make orders during a state of public emergency.

These powers are;

(a) to declare a public place to be a quarantine station;

(b) to prohibit the entry of a person or a class of persons into the Solomon Islands;

(c) to direct a person or a class of persons to comply with quarantine procedures;

(d) to take possession of or requisition property to establish a quarantine station;

(e) to declare a public place to be an emergency zone;

(f) to restrict the movement of a person for the maintenance of order and security of the public in an emergency zone;

(g) to temporarily close a public place;

(h) to restrict the movement of vessels and aircrafts;

(i) to suspend access to online media outlets or media outlets;

(j) to make an Order for the National Disaster Council to coordinate and implement emergency operations;

(k) to order the release of special funds provided for under other laws of Solomon Islands to implement public safety measures

By ANDREW FANASIA