THE Solomon Islands National University (SINU) will be calling off classes for five weeks beginning Monday 30th March as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

SINU made the decision in response to the State of Public Emergency announced by the government in its efforts to combat the introduction and the possible spread of the disease in the country.

In a statement yesterday, the university’s management said that the closure will begin on the 30th of March and will resume normal classes starting on the 3rd of May 2020.

SINU Management also urged boarding students to vacate the hostels by this weekend and board any first available transport home.

The university also joins the government in encouraging students to take good care during this difficult period and also to listen out for further notices from the management.

The statement further adds that the decision to extend the closure period is very much depended on the government’s decision on the disease.

Meanwhile, SINU Pro Vice-Chancellor Corporate John Usuramo confirms to this paper that all classes, tests, and assignments are put on hold until the 4th of May.

“This is if all goes well after the five-week period,” Mr. Usuramo said.