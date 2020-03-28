THE Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI) has imposed new measures for the public to limit the exposure and risk related to COVID-19.

From March 30th, 2020, the public must adhere to the following measures.

All visitors (customers, clients, consultants, etc.) including staff shall go through a mandatory body temperature screening outside of the building before entering the main door. Visitors or customers who have failed their temperature screening tests shall be denied entry/access into the building.





All inbound external customers or consultants shall be prohibited from entering the building unless they have satisfied the minimum health requirements set down by MHMS and have duly completed their 14 days of isolation requirement.





All bilateral face-to-face meetings with domestic stakeholders shall be through a virtual platform until such time the WHO announces a complete eradication of the COVID-19 pandemic.





All Exchange Control Applications, Currency Requisition Forms, SIG Payment advice for Local and External Creditors, Small Business Finance Guarantee Scheme Applications, or any other applications or forms of similar nature for assessment, must be submitted to CBSI electronically or through electronic means or via an online platform.

These measures are imposed to protect the Staff of CBSI and the workplace.

The measures are subjected to review by the CBSI. A public notice has been released online and via email to inform our customers, clients, consultants and external stakeholders of these measures.