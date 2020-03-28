PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has urged all Solomon Islanders to stop spreading rumours that would cause people to panic.

Sogavare made the call in his speech to the nation, Friday.

“I would also like to remind everyone that we should not create unnecessary panic by spreading rumours and speculating,” he said.

He also urged the responsible government ministries to release timely information to avoid misinformation or rumours being fed by the mass population.

“That said, the government must also be timely in its dissemination of information. At such critical time it is very important that we are all kept informed and regularly updated,” he said.

He then uttered acknowledgement for the ongoing public cooperation and support towards the current situation especially by way of complying with certain measures being in place.

“I also wish to acknowledge with the deepest appreciation the response that the public has demonstrated in abiding and respecting the measures that I announced earlier.

“It gives the government comfort and confidence to see our people responding positively. We are one of the few countries left in the world that has no confirmed case of COVID-19. This is a testament to the good work that our officers and people are doing,” he added.

Sogavare also thanked the front liners as the country’s first line of defence.

“On behalf of the government and people of Solomon Islands I wish to convey our deepest gratitude and respect.

“To your families, the government and people of Solomon Islands are eternally grateful for providing much-needed encouragement and support to our front liners.

“To all those who are working hard behind the scene, your efforts have not gone unnoticed. My appreciation to you all.

“To my fellow Solomon Islanders if there is any fight that needs to be fought together by us all, it is this fight against COVID-19,” he said.



By IAN M.KAUKUI