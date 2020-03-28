POLICE will step in and enforce any requests made to them by health authorities of people escaping lawful quarantine in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau made this response when asked by a reporter if police had involved in locating people who escaped from the quarantine sites.

“The Police will step in and enforce any request made to them by the health authority of people escaping those quarantine sites,” Mr. Mangau said.

“...so far we are working closely with health authorities to ensure security at those sites is available.”

He said police are working closely with health authorities to ensure security is strengthened at the quarantine sites in East Honiara.

Mr. Mangau said they have received information that there are people who escaped from the quarantine sites.

“However, the quarantine sites have camp management committee plan in place.

“.....so police are working closely with other authorities to ensure that security is strengthened and step up at those quarantine sites,” Mr. Mangau added.

So far, 45 people are being quarantined at the three quarantine sites in Honiara.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN