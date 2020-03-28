PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says the government is in the process of closing the Solomon Islands borders for international flights.

Sogavare confirmed this in his national speech yesterday in light of the fight against the COVID-19.

He said much of the closer has been progressively implemented with a partial lockdown of international flight services currently in effect.

“Solomon Airlines scheduled flights have been suspended and will only provide flight services as and when required to support emergency operations and the repatriation of our citizens should that become necessary,” he said.

He said in that connection, only returning citizens and residents have permitted to enter our country from the Brisbane – Honiara flight.

“Upon arrival over the past week, they have been placed under strict compulsory quarantine for 14 days in our quarantine facilities.

“There will be no other incoming flights to Honiara,” he added.



By IAN M.KAUKUI