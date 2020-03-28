Auki police officers on the streets picking rubbish on Friday.

AUKI Police have started a street clean- up campaign in the street of Auki, Friday.

The street clean-up is part of Police engagement in an effort to keep the Auki town environment clean and healthy.

The clean-up involved removing of kwaso and marijuana to discourage antisocial behaviours and preventing crime.

Speaking to the media, Malaita Province police commander supervising Superintendent William Foufaka said the clean-up campaign is part of community engagement to keep Auki town environment clean.

He adds that the clean-up includes public awareness and removing of kwaso from stalls.

He said the town clean –up program is set for every Friday as part of the contribution towards cleaning the town environment.

He said as time goes on these programs will roll out to four substations in Auki town.

He also stated that Auki police are now engaged in sports activities with communities as part of a crime prevention strategy.

He explained that they have engaged with local communities on crime prevention talks and sports activities.

“Last week we have organised a football match with a football team at Koa in West Kwara’ae.”

“And today we’ll have a crime prevention talk and a friendly football game with youths at Kilusakwalo.” Mr. Foufaka said.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

In Auki