THE Australian Government has vowed to assist Solomon Islands to combat the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) by allocating SBD$70million.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has assured Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during a telephone conversation on Wednesday 1 April.

Mr. Morrison told his counterpart that Australia’s support for the Solomon Islands in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic was utterly firm, a statement issued by the Australian High Commission Office said.

Prime Minister Morrison said he had reminded other G20 leaders during a special virtual summit last week that it is critical to address the needs of the Pacific Island countries at this unprecedented time.

He informed Prime Minister Sogavare that Australia’s external support would continue to prioritise the Pacific family.

He noted that the resilience of the Pacific family right down to the villages would be important over the coming months.

Australia is allocating SBD70 million to boost the efforts of the Solomon Islands Government to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This substantial commitment will be used in three critical areas: maintaining critical health care services, addressing the economic impacts of the pandemic and supporting the Royal Solomon

Islands Police Force in relation to COVID.

The Australian High Commission will work closely with the Solomon Islands Government to determine how these funds can be best deployed, coordinating at the same time with other bilateral partners and international organisations.