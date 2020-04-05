SOLOMON Islanders residing in Fiji have been urged to keep safe and stay at home as Fiji announces two new positive cases of the coronavirus in Suva yesterday.

The new cases have increased the number of positive cases up to 7 while the Government has imposed a curfew in the greater Suva area to control the spread of the virus.

In his latest advisory, High Commissioner William Soaki appeals to Solomon Islanders especially, our students to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary and to avoid going into town for leisure or socializing.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji announced on April 2, 2020 that two new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to seven.

These two new cases are from within Suva, and both patients are now in isolation at the Navua Hospital.

Just like in Lautoka confined area, all of the greater Suva areas are now under lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The borders of the Suva confined area are from the entry and exit at the following checkpoints: in Delanavesi Bridge on the Queen’s Road, the Sawani Junction, and the Nausori Bridge.

The lockdown will be for a period of 14 days, starting at 5am this morning.

Supermarkets and shops selling food, markets, banks, and pharmacies will remain open as well as other essential services and businesses.

The list can be obtained from Fiji Government Facebook page.

The Solomon Islands High Commission appeals to its national living in Fiji, either residents or tertiary students studying in Fiji to be serious, and not take lightly on these advices and restrictions issued by the Government of Fiji, through its Ministry of Health and Medical Services and other relevant authorities.

The High Commission strongly advises the students to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary. Do not go into town for leisure or to other homes for socializing.

Reiterating the Prime Minister’s simple question “if you are leaving your home, ask yourself: Does my life or my livelihood depend on what I’m doing? If the answer is no, get back indoors and stay there – staying home saves lives”, yours and others around you. As of tonight, the nationwide curfew starts at 8.00pm to 5.00am daily.

“If you are feeling symptoms such as fever or dry cough, immediately call the COVID-19 Call Centre on toll-free number 158 or visit one of the nearest fever clinics.

“Stop shaking hands, touching, and embracing. Any contact sports should immediately cease and other close contacts.

“Use alcohol based-sanitizer or wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, multiple times a day.”

On the repatriation/recovery flight; the High Commission remains in contact with relevant authorities to facilitate this at the earliest practical, despite the current uncertain circumstances.

The High Commission continues to liaise with counterparts in Fiji and Solomon Islands on the evolving situation and will issue further advice as and when necessary.

Nationals are encouraged to contact the High Commission office for any concern or query on email: [email protected] or telephone (+679)3100 355.

Students' concerns can be directed to email: [email protected] (Education Attaché).









