The bodies discovered includes three female and two male. Three of the bodies have been identified but not the other two.

Commander of the Police Operation Centre (POC) at the Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara, Chief Superintendent Richard Menapi says, “The Provincial Police Commander Malaita Province, Superintendent, William Foufaka, who is taking part in the search confirmed that the five bodies have been discovered in the Maka area in South Malaita. The bodies were discovered by Auki Police, the MV Taimareho, the Police Patrol Boat Gizo and local people who have been assisting in the search.”

Chief Superintendent Menapi adds: “All five bodies are reported to have decomposed.”

The search will be suspended overnight and will resume tomorrow morning.

“On behalf of the Acting Commissioner of Police, I would like to thank everyone who have been involved in the search for the missing 27 people so far as we try as much as possible to find the bodies so their grieving relatives can give them a proper burial,” says Chief Superintendent Menapi.

Arrangements are underway to send a doctor and RSIPF Forensic officers to assist in the identification of the bodies when they are discovered.