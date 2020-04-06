The Government’s proposed stimulus package to cushion any negative impacts on the national economy is expected to be presented to Cabinet next week.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced this measure in his national address on COVID-19 on Friday.

While the Government is in the process of preparing and responding to the emergency phase of this pandemic, work has also been carried out with Financial Institutions, State-Owned Enterprises, and private sector enterprises to cushion any negative impact that the current measures and restrictions will have on the economy and public livelihood.

Incentives to minimize costs for essential services and to provide financial stimulus are progressively being implemented and the government will continue to keep the public informed on the roll-out of these measures.

Officials in the Ministry of Finance and Treasury and the Office of the Prime Minister are now consolidating information after a wide range of consultation with stakeholders including Development Partners, to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Package.

