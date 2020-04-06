AIR Vanuatu’s jet aircraft Boeing 737-800 has landed at the Henderson International Airport on Sunday to seek shelter as the tropical Cyclone Harold hits parts of Vanuatu.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communication & Civil Aviation Moses Virovolomo confirmed to the paper it was just an emergency flight for safety purposes.

Virovolomo said the jet will be here for about three days as soon as the weather permits before its return.

In a statement issued yesterday by Vanuatu Airline, the aircraft departed Port Vila at 12pm following the guidance and approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vanuatu (CAAV) and the Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office.

“We expect the aircraft to return to Port Vila on Wednesday, subject to weather conditions.

Both countries are currently COVID-19 free,” it was stated.

Meanwhile, Virovolomo said the crew onboard the plane has to go through the normal process of order as Solomon Islands is also under an emergency stage with regards to the COVID -19 threats.

“The crews including the pilots have to go under quarantine during their stay here until the weather permits for them to return,” he said.



By IAN M.KAUKUI