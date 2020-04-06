In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadline for applications for the Australia Awards 2021 intake has been extended from 30 April 2020 to 30 June 2020. Successful applicants will (travel restrictions allowing) commence study in Australia in mid-2021 or early 2022.

Australia Awards Scholarships provide successful Solomon Islanders with the skills and knowledge to drive change and influence economic and social development. The Scholarship covers tuition fees and some living expenses.

In contrast to previous intakes, the 2021 intake will only offer scholarships for study in Australia. In order to maximise the number of scholarships offered for study in Australia, no Australia Awards scholarships will be offered for study in the Pacific region.

Applicants must familiarise themselves with the Solomon Islands Australia Awards 2021 intake information sheet and the Australia Awards Scholarships Policy Handbook by visiting https://solomonislands.embassy.gov.au/honi/study.html. This website also includes links to apply online or download a hardcopy application form. In line with social distancing protocols, hardcopy applications forms are no longer available for collection from the Australian High Commission guardhouse.

Prospective applicants may email [email protected] or call 21561 with any questions. No public information sessions will be held until further notice.

Online applications will close at 11:59pm on 30 June 2020 and hard copy applications must be submitted to the Australian High Commission (corner of Hibiscus Avenue and Mud Alley in Honiara) by 4:30pm on 30 June 2020.

Scholarship selections are based on merit. Applicants are assessed on their professional and personal qualities, academic competence and their potential to impact on development challenges in Solomon Islands as future decision-makers and leaders. Senior Program Manager (Acting) Scholarships, Vanessa Teutao, advised, “The selection process is highly competitive. Last year, we had 720 applications with only 38 people awarded a scholarship. There are other criteria taken into consideration, however as guidance please be aware that if your Form 6 results were higher than 11 or your university/Form 7 GPA was lower than 2.5, you are less likely to be selected for an interview.”