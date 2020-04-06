Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani has shed tears with survivors of MV Taimareho at Su'u in West Kwaio over the weekend in an emotional encounter.

Premier Suidani testified to the Solomon Star Auki in an exclusive interview on Sunday stating, "I cannot hold back my tears seeing my people running away from a potential disaster and caught up in a real disaster."

The premier sympathized with the survivors as he expressed condolence messages to the family of those 27 who lost their lives at sea during the sea tragedy.

"I put myself in the shoes of those parents who lost their children, it is hard to imagine the loss, the pain, and grief this untimely disaster had brought to the affected families and Malaita Province as a whole.

"I feel for those innocent young Malaitans who lost their lives at sea when I think about their last moment in the sea and their efforts in trying to stay alive I felt tears pouring from my eyes.

"May your innocent souls rest in peace with the almighty God," he said.

The premier met with the survivors at Su'u school on Saturday afternoon in what he described as one of the saddest ways to welcome his own Malaita people back home.

With that, Premier Suidani encourages the whole of Malaita to think of the families who lost their loved ones in their prayers and said in such a situation only God has the power to heal and comfort the brokenhearted.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki