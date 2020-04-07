PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says the action to scale down of public servants from work is to protect the public from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

He made the explanation on Monday in parliament.

“Cabinet has made a decision on March 26th as instructed by the permanent secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Public Service to advise all public servants of this process on this latest measures,” said the Prime Minister.

With this latest measure, the public servants under the non-essential services are authorized to take emergency paid leave of absence from work starting March 31st till further notice.

“This is done for the public servants' preservation of two main points of entry, the international airport, and port both of which is in Honiara.

“If COVID-19 enters the country it is almost likely through these two entry points. Therefore the safest thing to do is to repatriate our public servants to their provinces.

“This is a precautionary measure to counter the likely event of COVID-19 entry zone,” said the PM.

Thus, the prime minister added with this repatriation will the support to the provincial centers will be stepped up to cater for the increasing presence of the people in the areas around the country.