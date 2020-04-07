Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani is calling on the government to establish a commission of inquiry (COI) into the MV Taimareho sea tragedy.

Premier Suidani who shared his sympathy with the survivors of the MV Taimareho sea tragedy over the weekend said the sad incident has claimed 27 innocent Malaitan lives which marks one of the biggest losses of lives ever experienced in Malaita’s history by far.

"I would like to call on the national government to establish a commission of inquiry into this matter.

"This is the only way we will know that happened and avoid similar happenings in the future," he said.

The premier assured the survivors and families who lost their family members at sea that MARA government will make inquires on the matter to find out how the tragedy happened.

“Anyone who is found responsible or behind any decision made which lead up to this tragedy will be held accountable for the lives lost,” he said.

With that, Suidani also expressed concern over the slowness in response to the sea tragedy by the Search and Rescue authority.

"Those responsible for activating needed responses must not take such matters lightly.

"In such situations, swift action is what people are looking for not unnecessary delays due to other factors," he said.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki