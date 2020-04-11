MEDICAL supplies funded by the Australian government have arrived in the country yesterday on a special cargo flight operated by Solomon Airlines airbus.

Staff from the Australian High Commission were at the hand to greet the special Solomon Airlines cargo flight which arrived in Honiara from Brisbane.

The airlifted cargoes included vital medical equipment and supplies funded by Australia and delivered through the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVID-19 support package for the Solomon Islands Ministry of Health and Medical Services, a statement from the Australian High Commission office in Honiara said.

The Australian-funded equipment will be delivered to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) as part of the Solomon Islands Government’s COVID-19 preparedness and response.

Further supplies are in Brisbane, ready to be loaded onto the next available cargo flight, including vital humanitarian assistance from Australia to be delivered to the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) for its response to cyclone Harold.

Solomon Airlines in a statement yesterday expressed delight to support the government in its preparedness plan to combat COVID-19.

Solomon Airlines recently suspended all scheduled international passenger flights in support of the government’s COVID-19 action strategy.

“Our intention is to resume scheduled international operations as soon as it is completely safe to do so.

“However, our focus is to do what we can to support the Solomon Islands during trying and uncertain times,” CEO of Solomon Airlines Brett Gebers said.

“We are working with the government and all stakeholders in protecting the health and welfare of the people in this cargo flight that carry essential medical supplies,” he said.