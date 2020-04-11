United States (US) Embassy in Port Moresby yesterday coordinated a repatriation flight for five U.S. citizens to return to the United States.

The same flight also delivered a Shimadzu Mobile Dart X-ray machine, purchased by the New Zealand High Commission in the Solomon Islands, for the Solomon Islands Ministry of Health.

It will be used to detect lung damage, which is an early symptom of COVID-19.

U.S. Embassy Port Moresby has coordinated several flights for Americans in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu who are trying to get back to the United States.

U.S. citizens abroad are encouraged to register online in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at www.travel.state.gov.

In addition to registering, Americans abroad should closely monitor the U.S. Embassy's website and social media accounts in the country where they are located, because there are frequent updates regarding flights and evacuations.

Travelers may also visit the COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov for the latest information.