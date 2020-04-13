By IAN M.KAUKUI





A TOTAL of 63 suspects have been arrested and six vehicles detained over two nights of curfew for allegedly breaching the partial lockdown enforced under the state of public emergency within the city’s emergency zone.

The emergency zone is between Alligator Creek in East Honiara and Poha West of Honiara.

The first night of curfew commenced on Friday night between 8pm and into early Saturday morning concluding at 5am.

During the first night, about 53 suspects have been arrested and five vehicles detained, a statement from the Police Media Unit reported.

For the second night, 10 suspects were arrested and a vehicle being detained.

Most of the suspects have been placed under custody at Naha and Honiara City Central police station watch houses and are now being dealt with by the National Criminal Investigation Department through advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The detained vehicles are also awaiting a Court decision.

Honiara is currently under a state of public emergency as a result of the threats caused by COVID-19.

The city is expected to face longer lockdown, should a positive case is confirmed. Solomon Islands is still COVID-19 free.

According to police all those arrested face a $10,000 fine or a possible five years in jail or both.

Acting Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau yesterday said despite the 53 arrests during the first night of the curfew on Friday night and a further 10 on Sunday night the majority of the citizens are very law-abiding.

He acknowledged all those who have listened to the government and police.

“I must commend you for this. I appeal to our good people to take these matters seriously and avoid breaching whatever regulations are endorsed by our government under the state of public emergency as it tries to keep us safe from this deadly virus entering our country.”

Commissioner Mangau added although there were 10 arrests during the second night, it shows people are cooperating and listening to the orders despite a few deciding to disobey resulting in their arrest.

“There are heavy penalties including fines and imprisonment for anyone who is found guilty of disobeying the curfew. The maximum fine is $10,000-00 or five years imprisonment or both if found guilty by the court," he said.

He appeals to all citizens of Honiara and of Guadalcanal province to observe this curfew and any future curfew order that may be decided by the Government as important and stay at home during the curfew period.

“Do not go out unless it is critical. Let us work together with the Government as it tries its best to protect us all and our children from COVID-19,” said Acting Commissioner Mangau.