The Government and the Solomon Islands Medical Association have been urged to find amicable resolve on this week’s sacking of Dr. Claude Posala.

This advice was made by the leader of the Independent Group in Parliament Robertson Galokale following the unfortunate sacking of doctor Posala recently.

His call came in light of the country’s need to unite against the COVID 19 pandemic that has mercilessly ravaged the world.

Posala, the head of the Eye Department at the NRH, and President of SIMA was terminated by the government for allegedly breaching the Emergency Powers (COVID 19) Regulations 2020 relating to demeanor of public officer in media.

Galokale urges the nations’ institutions to work together to tackle the disease and its potentially devastating impacts due to the country’s weak public health system and fragile economy.

He appealed to Solomon Islanders to come together in solidarity to take on an enemy that respects no bounds.

“Fellow Solomon Islanders and development partners, we can only succeed in our fight against COVID 19 if we all join our efforts throughout the nation.

“There is no other way”.

Galokale also acknowledges the important role of front liners in this crisis.

“They are our foremost experts and practitioners.

“They know the real risks should the country fails to make this fight an overriding national priority,” he concluded.





