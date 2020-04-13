By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN





ACTING Police Chief Mostyn Mangau is calling on the victims of the alleged shoot-out at Tinge Ridge, West Honiara, to come to police with their complaints if they continue to receive threats.

He made this response when asked by a reporter if police receive a report of the continuous threats made to the alleged victims by the accused person.

Mostyn Maenu’u, also known as Puff, who is on bail is facing a charge of discharge of a firearm in a public place.

This is in relation to an allegation on the midday on March 22 at Tinge, as a result of an ongoing disagreement between two communities in the area.

The prosecution alleged that following retaliations between those two groups, Mostyn allegedly discharged the firearm.

Police had only retrieved the cell discharged from the fireman but are yet to retrieve the actual firearm.

Mangau called on the victims to come to the police with their complaints if they say they continue to receive threats from Puff.

“If he continues to intimidate them or threatened them, he is breaching his bail conditions,” Mangau said.

“So produce that statement to the police and we will take that report to the court.

“That is how we work.”

He added if the alleged victims did not report the alleged on-going threats to the police, nothing can be done.

“Come and produce the evidence you have, and that is how police can assist you.

“Community participation is very much needed,” Mangau said.

Mangau also clarified the claims made by the alleged victims on social media of police being biased in how they investigate the case.

He said police investigate matters and lay charges but when the matters go before the courts, the courts will make the decision.

He further clarified that they did try to remand Puff but the court released him on strict bail conditions.

“That is the Court’s decision.”

He said a second attempt made by police asking the court to revoke Puff’s bail did not succeed.

“Police do not have power over the courts.”

Mangau said police therefore cannot interfere with the court’s decision.

He said the Court makes its decision according to the evidence provided by the police.

“I cannot comment further because it is a court’s decision,” he said.