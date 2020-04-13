Deputy Commissioner Administration Mr Francis, Malaita Province Premier Hon David (centre) and Supervising Commandant Auki Correctional Centre Mr Lawrence after a courtesy visit in the Provincial Headquarters.

THE Deputy Commissioner Administration of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Francis Kiri recently visited Auki Correctional Centre (ACC) for the first time since his appointment to the position.

The visit was also organised to allow Kiri to meet the premier, Provincial Police Commander (PPC) and Principal Magistrate of Malaita Province.

The official visit was strategical to oversee the Centre’s functions, officers, inmates and provincial key stakeholders on CSSI COVID-19 Preparedness and other important matters of organization interest.

Speaking during the visit, Kiri acknowledged and thanked the ACC Commandant and staff for mounting a guard of honour parade and their commitment and support rendered towards the commissioner and executive office.

Kiri highlighted a lot of important aspects for the organisation in terms of Human Resources Capacity Developments, CSSI COVID-19 Preparedness, Infrastructure developments, Staff Discipline and Performance and Correctional Service Solomon Islands Strategic Plan 2020-2022.

“It is very important to factor your responsibility and have respect to each other as we progress together,” Kiri said.

“The government and people of Solomon Islands are expecting us to display and demonstrate professionalism to our carrier path,” he added.

Kiri urges correctional officers to maintain discipline and standard on wearing of uniforms as it is a symbol of authority and trust the people of the Solomon Islands placed on them.

“I know you are shaping in good standard here and acknowledge your commandant, head of departments and Ranks and files for the professionalism you have demonstrated, maintained this,” Kiri said.

He reiterated to officers the importance of COVID-19 preparedness and “we have our duty to ensure that our inmates, officers and our country are safe and have the required information to keep us update and always abide to health instructions from relevant authorities”.

The country is yet to record a positive coronavirus case.

Meanwhile, Supervising Commandant of Auki Correctional Centre Lawrence Meke acknowledged and thanked the Office of the Commissioner for the kind support done to ACC.

Since taking over the commandant position in Auki Correctional Centre he said:

“I never have any official visit like this, likewise I acknowledge the timely visit and giving us a positive assurance and provisions.

“I once again acknowledge the commissioner and the executive for continuing with their great support to Correctional Centres around the Solomon Islands.

“My staff will strive to perform to the best of our ability in our daily work purposely to meet what the government and people of Solomon Islands require or expect from us.”

Meke said his staff are looking forward to continue working together with the Commissioner’s office and pledges their prodigious support for a better and prosper Correctional Service of Solomon Islands.

A courtesy visit was also held with the Premier of Malaita Province Daniel Suidani, Malaita Provincial Police Commander William Foufaka and Malaita Principal Magistrate Leonard Chite during the visit.