PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says the country must remain united and vigilant against the threats of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was speaking in his national address to the nation.

“This government will remain committed and vigilant in the fight against Covid-19 from entering the country,” Sogavare said.

“And the government’s determination is strong than ever and their resolve has never wavered,” he added.

“Solomon Islands still maintain its Coivid-19 free status and we remain amongst the few nations world over that have yet to a positive case.

“This feat cannot be maintained by the government alone, it is however a testament to our collective efforts.”

Sogavare added government combined with each and every individual must remain united and vigilant against Covid-19 our common enemy.

“The government will continue to take drastic proactive measures to protect our citizens.

“I urge us to continue to be united in this fight against Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, he said the Ministry of Health and Medical services are out in the provincial centres to assess potential quarantine and isolation sites.

Sogavare said a team is currently in Gizo and Noro with the same process that was conducted for Malaita Province last week and teams are also in the process of being deployed to other provinces.

“I am pleased to announce that the government funded equilibrator for the National Referral Hospital’s (NRH) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been delivered and set up.

“Covid-19 X-Ray machine that we are grateful to New Zealand for providing is now being set up at the Isolation ward of NRH.

“The World Health Organisation assistance is also now in the country and the remaining medical equipment and kits are currently transitioning through Australia and due to arrive in the coming days.

“These include those from Australia, the People’s Republic of China and other parts of the region.

“With most of the equipment now being delivered, NRH will very soon have the capacity to do in-country testing.”



By ESTHER NURIA