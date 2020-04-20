MORE charges are expected to be laid against One Link Pacifica’s director as police are continuing with their investigation.

Gerrad Tauohu is currently facing 33 counts of false pretence under the penal code and one count of unlicensed financial institution under the Financial Institutions Act 1998.

His matter was mentioned yesterday in the Honiara Magistrates’ Court and further adjourned to next month to allow police to lay more charges.

Police arrested and charged Tauohu after receiving complaints from One Link mentors and customers who have not yet received their payments from the director.

The complaints so far were from only four people involving more than $400, 000.

Tauohu was arrested on March 30 following a complaint raised by One Link mentors and customers who are yet to receive their payment.

Police had recovered $114,700 from Tauohu.

Public Prosecutor Geitaba Waletofia appeared yesterday for the Crown.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN