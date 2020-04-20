STUDENTS in forms 3, 5, 6 and 7 in all high schools in the provinces are expected to resume classes next week, except for all schools in Honiara, Guadalcanal, Noro, Munda, Choiseul-bay and Shortland Islands.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) Franco Rodie during a talkback show on COVID-19 updates held yesterday at SIBC, Alex Dadamu of Sunday Isles reported.

Rodie explained MEHRD will recall only the exam classes which are forms 3, 5, 6 and 7 to begin classes next week as part of the first phase.

“All students in other level or forms such as Early Childhood Centres (ECE), primary classes from grade 1 to 6, secondary forms 1, 2 and 4 and Rural Training Centres (RTC) in all locations – all students should remain at their respective homes and villages until further notice is issued by the ministry,” the Sunday Isles report quoted the PS Education.

He further added that in the first week of class resumption, the Ministry will make an assessment to attain information if there is a need to recall students of schools in the remaining provinces namely Honiara, Guadalcanal, Noro, Munda, Choiseul-Bay and Shortland Islands.

Meanwhile, education authorities, teachers, students, and parents have been advised to listen to the ministry’s radio program today for detailed information.





