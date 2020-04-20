THE Solomon Islands High Commission in Fiji has warned all Solomon Islanders in Fiji to follow the local authorities’ instructions and respect the advisories on preventative measures on COVID-19 including the lockdown and curfew restriction.

The warning was issued following one local who was caught amongst others for breaching the curfew restriction order.

“It is disappointing to note that a Solomon Islander was among those that breached curfew restrictions,” he said.

The statement revealed that the Solomon Islands national was arrested and appeared in court last week.

“High Commission strongly advises its nationals to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out for food, seek medical assistance or other essential services,” it was stated.

It was further stated the High Commission is in daily contact with the office of the prime minister in the Solomon Islands, together monitoring the evolving situations in Fiji and Solomon Islands and in dialogue on repatriation plans for stranded Solomon Islands passengers and their wellbeing.

“Most of these passengers are under lock-down in Suva. The High Commission has provided some humanitarian assistance in-kind to these stranded nationals in Suva and those in Nandi through the care of the Honorary Consul.

The High Commission office urges anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever or cough to visit any of the fever clinics or call 158.

Meanwhile, the greater Suva area is still under 14 days lock-down and no one is allowed to enter or exit apart from emergency services.

“Supermarkets and shops selling food, markets, banks, pharmacies, some hardware shops as well as other essential services and businesses remain open. The nation-wide curfew is from 8:00pm to 5:00am,” it was stated.

Fiji's COVID-19 cases have so far increased to 17 as of Friday as Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama declares the second State of Natural Disaster.