Prime Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare and his officials from the Prime Ministers Office will visit the National Referral Hospital (NRH) today to inspect a number of COVID-19 facility sites and equipment.

A statement from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services said the half-day visit will allow Prime Minister Sogavare and his officials to see firsthand some of the equipment and facility sites that have been established and prepared to deal with any confirmed COVID-19 case should it makes landfall.

The visit comes as the country has recorded as of yesterday zero cases of COVID-19 from the 13 suspected cases that have been sent overseas for testing.

The brief tour will see the delegation visit some of the important facilities such as the triage area (front reception), the isolation units, storage area, quarantine site for NRH staff, morgue, viewing of the ventilator, medical lab, birth centre and see the progress CT Scan construction.

PM is expected to open the isolation facility during today’s visit.

PM in his nationwide address on Friday has acknowledged the frontline medical officers for their dedication and commitment.

He also thanked the country’s diplomatic partners for providing funds and equipment to support the COVID-19 isolation unit and laboratory.

Last week he announced that the Government-funded equilibrator for NRH Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been delivered and set up.

“COVID 19 X-Ray machine that we are grateful to New Zealand for providing is now being set up at the Isolation Ward of the NRH.

“World Health Organisation assistance is now in the country.

“The remaining medical equipment and kits are currently transiting through Australia and due to arrive in the coming days.

“These include those from Australia the People’s Republic of China and other parts of the region.

“With most of the equipment now being delivered, NRH will very soon have the capacity to do in-country testing,” he said.



