The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) acknowledges the positive comments by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in thanking all officers involved in the recent curfew.

In his nation-wide address on the COVID -19 delivered on Friday, Mr. Sogavare thanked all the officers involved in the operation for their tireless efforts in ensuring the operation was successful.

Acting Commissioner of RSIPF Mostyn Mangau in response described the commendation as a morale booster for his officers.

“We would like to thank Prime Minister Hon. Sogavare for his words of praise and appreciation during his speech yesterday (Friday) for the work that officers have done so far under the State of Public Emergency including the curfew last weekend.”

He assures the Government of Solomon Islands and it's people that RSIPF will strive to provide security throughout the nation as everyone works together to protect the borders as the nation fights to prevent this killer COVID-19 from reaching the country’s shores.

"Such praise and commendation from our Prime Minister is a real morale booster for officers who spend many hours day and night from their families performing their duties," said Acting Commissioner Mangau.

“As the leading security agency in the country, RSIPF will take up whatever responsibilities it is given to ensure law and order is maintained and our people are safe and secure."

He also thanked his officers for their dedication and commitment to their duties.

“I want to encourage all of you to continue to perform your duties to the level required as we continue to work together with the other stakeholders, to protect our Solomon Islands from COVID-19."

He also appeals to all citizens of this country to continue to observe the orders and regulations issued under this State of Public Emergency as requested by the government and to always follow the advice of health authority to protect ourselves from this deadly virus," Acting Commissioner Mangau emphasizes.