Afio wharf as one of the main wharves serving the people of the southern region of Malaita Province needs repair as it is slowly but surely eroding over the years.

Being the entry point for the people of Small Malaita, East Are'are and West Are'are, Afio wharf appeared unsafe which forced the people of Afio to call for the responsible authority to repair the wharf as soon as possible.

Information reaching the paper said the wharf is no longer safe.

"The wharf is not safe, it is too dangerous where gabion wires are out," an informer told this paper.

"The wharf landing and current pathway attached to the main wharf is only constructed with timber," the informer added.

"The current status of the wharf is no longer safe for use, especially for women and children.

"We want the wharf to be repaired as soon as possible or else make a new wharf which will meet safety standards," the informer added.



