By IAN M. KAUKUI

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says he’s pleased with the current status of preparedness at the National Referral Hospital (NRH).

Sogavare expressed his pleasure after a brief visit to inspect a number of COVID-19 facility sites and equipment at the NRH, Monday.

“The purpose of making this crucial visit is primarily to see and obtain first-hand information on our country’s preparedness to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic and to reassure our people that the government and its institutions are doing everything in their power to prevent the entry of COVID-19,” he said.

He said the government’s main strategy is “prevention”.

“If we can keep the virus at bay or at least delay its arrival in our country, we can minimise the effect that the virus can potentially have on our country,” he said.

Sogavare thanked hardworking health officials for ensuring their preparedness is continued and that to date there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Of the 13 suspected cases that have been tested, all 13 have no detection of the virus. And we have you to thank for that.

“Your courage in the face of this global pandemic is inspiring. Your selfless commitment in putting your lives on the line is the ultimate manifestation of a true patriot.

“The government and the people of Solomon Islands is and will always be grateful to you,” he added.

He also extended his appreciation to the families of those health workers.

“I would also like to extend this gratitude to your families as well. Most of us take the support and encouragement provided by your families for granted.

“I cannot begin to imagine the challenges that you and your families have been through.

“These are trying times and I know that in such times our families can be a source of motivation, strength and inspiration,” he said.

Sogavare said the Ministry of Health and Medical Services under the leadership of Health Minister Dickson Mua, Permanent Secretary Pauline McNeil and the senior executive of the ministry, in particular the team in the National Emergency Operations Centre based at the Ministry of Health and Medical Services headquarters and NRH and the respective team leaders have really done a great job.

“To you all let me say this, you are our first and last line of defence. My deepest respect to you,” he said.

He said they have been working very hard since day one with the support of our development partners to prepare for and respond to this unprecedented public health crisis which has impacted across the world.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my full confidence in the minister and the permanent secretary, her senior executive, the National Health Emergency Operational Centre, senior doctors, nurses and all the staff and officers of the ministry and the National Referral Hospital who are managing the government’s response to this evolving public health emergency.

“I have been very impressed by the ongoing briefings that I have been receiving from the ministry about the work that is being done to combat COVID-19 and with the COVID-19 facility sites visitation today (yesterday).

“I am equally impressed with all the efforts invested in our preparedness,” he added.