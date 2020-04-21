OFFICERS of the Western Province Government (WPG) have been advised to refrain from posting slandering remarks on social media that may contradict the tireless work of the Provincial Disaster Operations Committee (PDOC) and its members.

Sighting an internal circular distributed within the WPG administrative sectors the notice was written and signed by the Western province Provincial Secretary Jeffery Wickham and dated on the 19th of April 2020.

PS Wickham goes on to say in the circular that it had come to his attention that staff or a number of staff members within the WPG administration have been publicly ridiculing and spreading information that is detrimental to the work of PDOC and its members.

He clarified that in this particular case he was referring to a social media post placed on a Facebook group page called Forum Gizo (FG).

“Let me make myself clear that the work of the Provincial Disaster Committee (PDC) or the PDOC is mandated by law under the supervision of the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).”

He continued to say that any person who has genuine grievances is asked to channel their complaints directly to the PS Western and not the Forum Gizo Facebook page or any other web site for the matter.

It is understood that the intention of the circular was to discourage the disruption of committee members who are working tirelessly during difficult times in the country to execute the duties mandated by the government during the current state of emergency.

Mr Wickham noted in the circular that it would be a first and last warning to whoever concerned and that any further statements coming from them or others that undermine the work of the Coronavirus team or the Provincial Disaster Operations Committee shall be terminated forthwith.





By TERENCE ZIRU

In Gizo